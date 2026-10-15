Minister Of Finance Meets With British Chancellor Of The Exchequer

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom John Healey on the margin of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, held in Bangkok, Kingdom of Thailand.

During the meeting, a range of financial and economic issues was reviewed, in addition to discussing current regional and international developments and the associated challenges, particularly those related to matters of mutual interest between the two countries.

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari Finance Economy