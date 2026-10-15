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Qatar, Sweden Hold 5Th Round Of Political Consultation

Qatar, Sweden Hold 5Th Round Of Political Consultation


Date: 2026-10-15 02:20:41

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The fifth round of political consultations between the foreign ministries in the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Sweden was held in Stockholm on Thursday.

HE Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi headed the Qatari side, while Director-General for Global Affairs at the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs Mikael Lindvall headed the Swedish side.

During the consultations, both sides discussed ways to foster cooperative relations between the two countries.

The consultations were attended by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Sweden Nadia bint Ahmed Al Sheebi along with the accompanying delegation.

Qatar political consultation Sweden

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Gulf Times

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