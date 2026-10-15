MCIT Launches 2026 Digital Inclusion Survey

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has launched the 2026 Digital Inclusion Survey for citizens and residents as part of its national efforts to assess the level of digital inclusion in the State of Qatar and support the development of the second edition of the Qatar Digital Inclusion Index Report, following the inaugural report released in 2024.

The survey aims to gather the views and experiences of citizens and residents regarding their access to and use of digital services and technologies. The findings will contribute to building an updated national picture of digital inclusion in Qatar and identifying opportunities to further enhance the accessibility, quality, and inclusiveness of digital services.

MCIT reaffirms its commitment to protecting participants' privacy. All responses will be treated with strict confidentiality and analysed anonymously. The information collected will be used solely to support efforts to enhance digital services and advance digital inclusion in the State of Qatar, as well as to inform the Qatar Digital Inclusion Index Report 2026, which is expected to be published later this year.

Citizens and residents are invited to participate in the survey through the following link: Digital Inclusion Survey

The survey will be promoted through MCIT's official communication channels, SMS invitations, and approved awareness campaigns coordinated with relevant government entities. To complement the survey findings, MCIT will also conduct targeted face-to-face interviews with selected community groups and stakeholders to gather qualitative insights that reflect the experiences and needs of different segments of society.

Together, these contributions will support the development of a comprehensive report informed by both public experiences and stakeholder perspectives. The findings will help guide future policies and initiatives aimed at strengthening digital inclusion and ensuring that digital services continue to meet the evolving needs of society.

MCIT extends its appreciation to all citizens and residents who participate in the Digital Inclusion Survey. Their contribution plays an important role in supporting national efforts to advance digital inclusion and enhance the digital experience for everyone in Qatar.

Ministry of Communications and Information Technology Digital Inclusion Survey