Abu Ghazaleh Promotes Jordan Investment Opportunities In Brussels

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Investment Minister Tareq Abu Ghazaleh met with EU and Belgian officials in Brussels on Thursday to explore ways to expand investment partnerships and boost participation in the Jordan-EU Investment Conference, scheduled to be held at the Dead Sea on November 19.

During the visit, Abu Ghazaleh also held talks with private-sector representatives to promote investment opportunities in Jordan and strengthen engagement with European policymakers and business communities.

The discussions focused on investment cooperation and ways to translate shared interests into concrete projects, according to a Ministry of Investment statement.

At a roundtable organised by the Arab-Belgian-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce, Abu Ghazaleh discussed investment opportunities and ways to encourage European private-sector participation in the conference.

He said Jordan offers competitive advantages for European companies seeking to invest in the Kingdom and expand into regional and international markets, citing its strategic location and skilled workforce.

These advantages, he added, create opportunities for partnerships that combine European technology with local capabilities.

The minister described the conference as a practical platform for advancing the Jordan-EU strategic partnership through economic cooperation. He said the event would bring together investors, companies and financial institutions to identify specific opportunities and advance them towards negotiations, financing and implementation.

He called for follow-up on opportunities identified during the conference to develop commercially viable projects that support Jordan's economy, create jobs for Jordanians, and facilitate the transfer of technology and expertise.

Abu Ghazaleh and European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica highlighted the investment opportunities and priority sectors to be presented at the conference, expressing their commitment to translating these opportunities into concrete investment projects and partnerships.

Both sides expressed their readiness for the conference and renewed their invitation to European companies and business communities to participate.