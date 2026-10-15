ACC One-Stop Shop Processes 78,808 Transactions In Q3
The facility hosts representatives from the Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Department of Land and Survey, Income and Sales Tax Department, Notary Public, Greater Amman Municipality's profession licensing unit, Department of Civil Status and Passports, and eFAWATEERCOM.
The transactions included 12,843 work permits, 20,500 document authentication and consular consultation transactions, 8,243 land and survey transactions and 8,300 income and sales tax transactions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The Notary Public office handled 4,074 transactions involving powers of attorney, guarantees and agreements, while the profession licensing unit processed 410 transactions.
The Civil Status and Passports office completed 7,599 transactions related to issuing and renewing official documents, while eFAWATEERCOM processed 16,839 electronic payments.
The ACC said that the One-Stop Shop brings government entities together in one location, streamlining procedures and saving visitors time and effort while improving Amman's business environment.
The chamber reaffirmed its commitment to expanding government representation at the facility to better serve the commercial, service and investment sectors, urging businesses and citizens to use the available services.
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