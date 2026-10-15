Faisali Bounce Back With Commanding Victory Over Al Nahda

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN -Faisali bounced back in style on Wednesday evening at the Amman International Stadium, securing a convincing 2–0 victory over Oman's Al Nahda in their second-round Group C encounter of the AFC Champions League Two.

Blue eagles entered the tie seeking redemption after their thrilling 4–3 defeat against Qatar's Al Rayyan in the opening round, eager to re-establish their continental credentials on home turf.

Ahoua opened his account in the 29th minute, breaking the deadlock after latching onto a precise through-pass from Ahmad Ersan before delicately lobbing the ball over Ibrahim Al Rushaidi into the net, driving the home supporters crazy in the stands.

The Omani side attempted to mount a response following the goal, but coach Tareq Mustafa's defensive setup proved up to the task and remained impenetrable throughout the crucial phases of the match.

Faisali doubled their advantage in the 75th minute when the Brazilian Mardona slipped a clever through-pass into space. Jordanian Pro League top goal scorer Ahmad Ersan sprinted onto the ball with pace before rocking a sharp, precise strike into the back of the net to put the contest well beyond reach and secure Faisali's first win of the group stage.

The clean-sheet victory injects crucial momentum into Faisali's continental campaign, proving decisive after their opening-round setback and reinforcing their tactical focus under pressure.

Following these results, Saudi Arabia's Al Taawoun top Group C with four points, followed by Qatar's Al Rayyan in second with three points, Faisali in third with three points, and Al Nahda at the bottom of the group with one point.

Faisali now turn their attention to host group leaders Al Taawoun at the Amman International Stadium on October 28 in a crucial fixture that could put them top of the group.