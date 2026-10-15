Visa Direct Launches Stablecoin-Powered Money Movement As Pilots Move To Production

(BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Today, Visa (NYSE: V) announced the next phase of its stablecoin strategy as Visa Direct stablecoin capabilities advance from pilot stage to commercial deployment. The milestone marks an important step in bringing stablecoin-enabled money movement into real-world commercial operations. In the initial rollout, Inyo Global, a Visa Direct processor, is the first enabler of this new offering, powering it for eligible Visa Direct clients and partners1.

Over the past year, Visa Direct has worked with clients and partners to explore how stablecoins can help improve the way businesses fund and move money across borders. As interest in faster, more flexible just-in-time funding solutions continues to grow, Visa is now seeing those efforts move beyond experimentation and into day-to-day business operations.

As part of this next phase, Visa is working with Inyo Global, a payments infrastructure provider serving money transmitters, fintechs, banks and payment businesses, to bring Visa Direct's stablecoin-enabled prefunding to market. Inyo has integrated the capability into its platform, giving the businesses it serves the option to prefund cross-border payouts through Visa Direct with USDC in near real time, rather than relying solely on traditional funding windows2.

Through a single connection, Inyo's platform lets businesses onboard users, manage fraud and compliance, accept payments and send domestic and international payouts across more than 180 countries, powered by Visa Direct.

"The next chapter for stablecoins is adoption," said Vira Platonova, Global Head of Visa Direct. "Over the last several years, we've worked with several partners and clients to explore how these technologies can improve money movement. We're now seeing those efforts translate into live implementations, helping businesses access more flexible and efficient ways to fund and move money globally through Visa Direct, starting with Inyo Global as our first enabler."

Visa Direct Head Vira Platonova will discuss how stablecoins are reshaping global money movement during several Money20/20 USA sessions next week.

From Pilot to Production

In 2025, Visa introduced stablecoin prefunding and payout pilot programs through Visa Direct. The pilots demonstrated how stablecoins could support cross-border funding, liquidity management and global money movement for eligible clients. Today, those capabilities are moving from pilot programs and into real-world commercial operations.

Inyo Global is the first enabler to bring Visa Direct's stablecoin prefunding capability into commercial production.

"Innovation in money movement is ultimately about creating a better experience for customers, and that's exactly our focus at Inyo," said Robson Dantas, Chief Product and Technology Officer and co-founder at Inyo Global. "By integrating Visa Direct's stablecoin-enabled prefunding into the Inyo platform, we're giving the money transmitters, fintechs and payment companies we serve a new way to fund their payouts, one that is available around the clock and runs through the same Inyo APIs they already use."

The implementation builds on Visa's broader efforts to connect traditional payment infrastructure with blockchain-enabled technologies. By offering stablecoin funding and moving money, Visa is helping clients explore new ways to improve efficiency while maintaining the reliability, security and scale of Visa's global network.

Visa's work with Inyo Global reflects growing demand for stablecoin-powered solutions that can help businesses manage liquidity, fund payment activity and move money internationally with greater speed and flexibility. As adoption continues to accelerate, Visa is working with clients and partners to bring stablecoin-enabled capabilities to additional money movement use cases around the world.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.

1 Availability varies by eligibility and geography. Please refer to your Visa representative for more information on availability.

2 Subject to applicable eligibility and availability requirements.

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