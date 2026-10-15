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Clean Serendib Introduces Machine-Assisted Beach Cleaning Technology To Strengthen Coastal Conservation Efforts

Clean Serendib Introduces Machine-Assisted Beach Cleaning Technology To Strengthen Coastal Conservation Efforts


Date: 2026-10-15 02:16:22

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) About Clean Serendib

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Colombo Gazette

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