Duolingo Shareholder Alert: Claimsfiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Duolingo, Inc. - DUOL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Duolingo, Inc. (“Duolingo” or the“Company”) (NasdaqGS: DUOL), if they purchased Duolingo, Inc. Class A common stock between May 2, 2025 and February 26, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

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Duolingo investors should visit us at or call toll-free (833) 538-3601. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Duolingo and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Duolingo was deliberately adding friction to the user experience, through sharply increased ad volume, upselling of subscription tiers, and declining product quality, which Defendants knew would drive users away from the app and ultimately slow Daily Active User (“DAU”) growth; (ii) Duolingo's extensive A/B testing showed Defendants that added friction in the free user experience was hurting DAU growth; (iii) Duolingo's rapidly produced AI content was degrading its product offerings, harming the user experience and user trends, and putting the sustainability of Duolingo's financial performance at risk; and (iv) rather than fueling sustained growth and strong user momentum through content and“product improvements” that“get improved retention,” Duolingo's monetization push and lower-quality AI content were, as its ongoing A/B testing revealed, eroding both the product experience and the value of its subscription tiers.

The case is City of Dearborn Heights Act 345 Police & Fire Retirement System v. Duolingo, Inc., No. 26-cv-02199.

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