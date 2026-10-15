Millrose Shareholder Alert: Claimsfiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Millrose Properties, Inc. - MRP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Millrose Properties, Inc. (“Millrose” or the“Company”) (NYSE: MRP), if they purchased or otherwise acquired Millrose Properties, Inc. securities between February 7, 2025 and October 2, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

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Millrose investors should visit us at or call toll-free (833) 538-3601. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Millrose and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 2, 2026, Hunterbrook Media published a report revealing that, contrary to Millrose's prior representations that it would not enter into any lease agreements, Millrose had purchased an estimated $200 million worth of finished homes from Lennar, its former parent company and largest customer, and was leasing those properties on the rental market. The report further alleged that Millrose appears to be renting those homes at a loss.

On this news, the price of Millrose shares fell $2.10, or 8.5%, from a close of $24.61 on October 2, 2026, to a close of $22.51 on October 5, 2026.

The case is Rubenstein et al v. Millrose Properties, Inc. et al., No. 26-cv-81386.

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ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

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