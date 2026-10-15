Crest Coating Earns AS9100D Certification, Expanding Its Role As A Coating Source For Defense And Aerospace

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 15, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Crest Coating, Inc., a Southern California specialist in industrial powder coating and functional liquid coatings, today announced that it has earned AS9100D certification from Amtivo. The certification covers the application of powder, Teflon, Xylan®, Halar®, and BCS bakeware coatings.







Image caption: Crest Coating employees gather at the company's Anaheim, Calif., facility to celebrate earning AS9100D certification.

AS9100 is the quality management standard developed by the International Aerospace Quality Group for companies that supply the aviation, space and defense industries. It builds on ISO 9001 with added requirements for product safety, traceability, risk management, counterfeit-part prevention and on-time delivery. Aerospace manufacturers and their suppliers commonly require it before approving a source for flight hardware and defense programs.

“Our team spent eight months building a quality system that meets the standard aerospace customers hold every critical supplier to,” said Jeff Erickson, CEO of Crest Coating.“For our customers, it means the coating work we do under this certification is backed by documented traceability, disciplined inspection and processes designed to catch problems before they ever reach them. I'm proud of what our people accomplished, and we're ready to support more aerospace and defense programs.”

From more than 50,000 square feet of production space in Anaheim, Crest serves customers in aerospace, defense, medical, semiconductor, electronics and industrial markets. Its capabilities also include dry-film lubricant, high-temperature and conformal coatings. In addition to AS9100D, Crest is ISO 9001:2015 certified, a Chemours Licensed Industrial Applicator, an approved applicator for Whitford Xylan®, and a Tiger Drylac 5-Star CARC applicator.

Aerospace and defense buyers can request Crest's AS9100D certificate and capability statement here ( ) or by calling 714-635-7090.

ABOUT CREST COATING

Founded in 1967, Crest Coating, Inc. specializes in industrial powder coating and functional liquid coatings from its Anaheim, California facility. The company serves customers in aerospace, defense, medical, semiconductor, electronics, automotive and commercial markets. Learn more at .

IMAGE LINK for media:

CAPTION: Crest Coating employees gather at the company's Anaheim, Calif., facility to celebrate earning AS9100D certification.

News Source: Crest Coating Inc.

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