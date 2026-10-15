Hedayati Law Group Welcomes Experienced Matrimonial Attorney Rona Gura, Esq.

Experienced matrimonial attorney Rona Gura, Esq. has joined Hedayati Law Group, PC as a Senior Attorney with the Long Island family law firm.

Hedayati Law Group, P.C. Proudly Announces the Addition of Highly Acclaimed Family Law Litigator Rona Gura, Esq., as Senior Attorney Effective September 14th

- Rona Gura, Esq.

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hedayati Law Group, P.C. is proud to announce that highly esteemed matrimonial attorney Rona Gura, Esq., will officially join the firm as a Senior Attorney on September 14, 2026. This significant addition further reinforces the firm's commitment to providing strategic, comprehensive, and personalized legal representation for individuals navigating complex family law matters across Long Island and New York City.

With a legal career that began in the litigation department of a major New York City law firm, Ms. Gura brings a formidable background in high-stakes appellate work and complex litigation to Hedayati Law Group. Throughout her career, she has extensive experience writing briefs and motions for the Appellate Division and the Court of Appeals, arguing before the Appellate Division on numerous occasions as both an Appellant and a Respondent. For more than two decades, she has dedicated her practice exclusively to matrimonial and family law, representing clients through each stage of the legal process in matters ranging from high-net-worth divorces and child custody disputes to grandparents' rights and prenuptial agreements.

What truly sets Ms. Gura apart is her characteristic blend of sophisticated legal strategy and genuine compassion. Having personally navigated her own divorce and post-judgment custody proceedings, she understands firsthand that family law matters involve far more than legal issues alone. She brings a highly attuned and empathetic ear to her clients' concerns, possessing the distinctive ability to appreciate the emotionally wrenching experiences they face while serving as a fierce, effective advocate for their needs.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Rona to our team,” said Al Hedayati, Esq., Managing Attorney of Hedayati Law Group, P.C.“Her excellent appellate background, combined with her deep, personal understanding of the family law process, makes her an invaluable asset. Rona knows firsthand the challenges families face, and her ability to protect her clients' futures with both empathy and rigorous advocacy perfectly aligns with our firm's mission.”

“Having navigated my own divorce and post-judgment matters, I know that family law requires more than just legal strategy. It requires genuine empathy and a deep understanding of what the client is going through,” said Rona Gura, Esq.“I am honored to join Hedayati Law Group, a firm that shares my commitment to providing clients with the strong advocacy they need to make informed decisions and move forward with confidence.”

An esteemed family law mediator and skilled collaborative negotiator, Ms. Gura consistently earns widespread acclaim across the legal community for her exceptional expertise, unwavering professionalism, and steadfast dedication to resolving intricate family law disputes has been selected as a New York Super Lawyer for six consecutive years (2021–2026) and was recognized by Best Lawyers in 2026 for Family Law. A member of the New York Family Law American Inns of Court, Ms. Gura is a Summa Cum Laude graduate of SUNY Stony Brook, a Phi Beta Kappa inductee, and earned her Juris Doctor from Fordham University School of Law.

About Hedayati Law Group, P.C.

LONG ISLAND & MANHATTAN'S ONE-STOP LEGAL SHOP

DIVORCE SOLUTIONS AS UNIQUE AS YOU ARE

With over 150 years of combined, unmatched experience, the Hedayati Law Group, P.C. is Long Island and Manhattan's one-stop legal shop. Understanding that your family concerns are extremely private and confidential, we offer divorce solutions as unique as you are. As you face this difficult time in your life, our trustworthy counselors will walk you through each step, guided by honesty, integrity, and a passion for zealous advocacy. Let us provide you with authoritative representation.

Hedayati Law Group P.C. is prepared to leverage our arsenal of courtroom-tested insights and our background in banking and finance to your competitive advantage. We don't use cookie-cutter solutions - we offer personalized representation. Learn more about how our experience can resolve your case, minimize stress, and avoid delays, helping you move forward in pursuit of a secure future. Contact us today at (516) 334-4100 to schedule a complimentary consultation.

Read the original press release on Hedayati Law Group, P.C.'s website: press-releases/hedayati-law-group-welcomes-experienced-matrimonial-attorney-rona-gura-esq/

Al Hedayati, Esq.

Hedayati Law Group, P.C.

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