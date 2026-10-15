Calcfocus Launches Curate, A Governed Data Foundation For Life And Annuity Insurers

New product brings continuously updated, governed data with natural-language analytics to illustration, administration, billing, and claims.

- Sandia Ren, Chief Executive Officer of CalcFocus

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following this month's introduction of new agentic AI capabilities across its platform, CalcFocus today announced the official launch of Curate, the governed data foundation that powers them. Curate already powers CalcFocus's production reporting for several clients, with carrier implementations now underway.

Because every CalcFocus product runs on one shared product model, Curate isn't a reporting layer bolted onto a single tool. It's the governed data foundation behind illustration, administration, billing, and claims. Data is continuously updated, access is role-based, activity is fully audited, and PII is handled by design, so every output that draws on it, whether a report, a dashboard, an answer to a question, traces back to source data.

The launch also formally brings the Curate name to Natural-Language BI and Analytics, the conversational reporting capability CalcFocus introduced earlier this month as part of its new agentic AI capabilities. Now branded Curate Natural-Language BI and Analytics, it lets business users ask plain-language questions against the governed data model and get answers in seconds, rather than waiting weeks for programmer-written reports.

“Every AI capability starts with data you can trust. Curate gives our clients that foundation continuously updated, governed, and auditable, so every question they ask and every insight they get back is built on data they can stand behind.” Sandia Ren, Chief Executive Officer of CalcFocus

“Curate runs on the same shared product model that powers the rest of the CalcFocus platform, so it isn't a separate reporting system bolted on the side, it's the governed data layer underneath every agent we've shipped, from Sage to Agentic Production Monitoring to Curate Natural-Language BI and Analytics. Today's launch just puts a name on the foundation that's been there since day one: a business user can ask a plain-language question and trust that the answer traces back to real, current data.” Tommy McCahill, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of CalcFocus

Curate is rolling out across the CalcFocus client base now, with additional carrier implementations underway into 2027, as CalcFocus continues to expand the AI capabilities built on top of it. CalcFocus will demonstrate Curate's AI-Assisted Report Builder in a live webinar on Wednesday, November 18th, to register visit:

To learn what Curate makes available for your account, contact your CalcFocus account team, or visit to schedule a demo.

About CalcFocus

CalcFocus, founded in 2014 by insurance technology veterans, delivers cloud-native policy administration, illustration, data, and migration solutions to life and annuity insurers and the TPAs that serve them, across both individual and group voluntary lines. Its Achieve, Forecast, and Curate products run on a single platform built around one shared engine for product definition, rules, and calculation, and are production-ready on day one rather than a framework carriers have to build themselves. Celent has given CalcFocus top rankings on both policy administration and illustrations, Everest Group named it a Top 50 L&A Insurance Technology Provider for 2026, and the platform is backed by a 100% migration success rate to date. CalcFocus is built and delivered by a team of long-tenured insurance professionals and takes pride in cultivating a culture where great people can do their best work, grow their careers, and contribute to a company that values innovation, integrity, and long-term partnerships. Learn more at .

Lucy Graham

CalcFocus

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CalcFocus Launches Curate, a Governed Data Foundation for Life and Annuity Insurers News Provided By CalcFocus October 15, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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