EMDRIA AI Policy Reinforces The Importance Of Human-Led EMDR Training

Online Winter Therapist Training

CompassionWorks' Jan/Feb 2027 online cohort offers clinicians a practical context for understanding EMDRIA's requirements for AI use in professional education.

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As artificial intelligence becomes more common in professional education, the EMDR International Association (EMDRIA) has established clear boundaries for its use in EMDR Basic Training and EMDRIA-approved events. The policy reinforces an important distinction: AI can support certain educational and administrative tasks, but it cannot replace the human observation, feedback, consultation, and professional judgment essential to developing clinical competency.

For clinicians planning their professional development, understanding these requirements is an important part of choosing an EMDR training program.

EMDRIA's policy does not prohibit the use of artificial intelligence. Instead, it establishes boundaries for how AI may support education, administration, accessibility, and content development while maintaining the human elements essential to clinical learning. AI-assisted materials must be reviewed and verified by qualified professionals to ensure accuracy and alignment with EMDRIA standards.

The policy also requires disclosure when AI meaningfully affects educational content, delivery, participant interaction, or training materials. Routine proofreading and formatting generally do not require disclosure unless AI generates substantive content. These distinctions allow appropriate uses of technology while maintaining transparency and professional accountability.

The policy makes clear that AI cannot replace direct behavioral observation, human-provided feedback, consultation, or professional judgment. AI-generated examples, scripts, role-plays, avatars, and simulations may be used under specified conditions, but they cannot substitute for required live instruction, practicum, consultation, or actual clinical work. Trainers remain responsible for ensuring that AI-assisted materials are appropriate, accurate, and consistent with EMDRIA requirements.

Confidentiality is another important consideration. The policy restricts the use of AI to process identifiable learner information, confidential case material, protected health information, and other prohibited confidential or proprietary content. Using a secure platform does not automatically make every use of AI permissible. Trainers must follow the policy's privacy safeguards and ensure that AI tools are used only for permitted purposes.

Human observation also has a practical role in EMDRIA's Basic Training requirements. The practicum faculty-to-trainee ratio must not exceed 1:10, supporting direct behavioral observation and feedback during skills practice. This requirement applies to both virtual and in-person basic training. Clinicians considering a program can ask who will observe their practice, who will provide feedback, and how AI-assisted materials are reviewed and disclosed.

CompassionWorks ' Winter I online EMDR Basic Training cohort provides an opportunity for clinicians to develop their EMDR skills through interactive, synchronous instruction. The training is scheduled for January 21–23 and February 25–27, 2027, and will be delivered through Zoom. All times are listed in Central Time.

Amber Quaranta-Leech, an EMDRIA Approved Trainer, will lead the training. The program also includes five two-hour online group consultation sessions scheduled between and following the two training blocks. These 10 consultation hours are included in the training price and form part of the basic-training program.

Completing EMDR Basic Training is an important step in professional development, but it is distinct from earning EMDRIA Certified Therapist status. Certification requires additional qualifications, clinical experience, consultation, and continuing education.

Clinicians interested in the Winter I cohort can review the schedule, eligibility criteria, and participation requirements on the CompassionWorks Winter I EMDR Basic Training page.

About CompassionWorks

CompassionWorks provides EMDR training for mental health professionals across Texas and the United States. Based in Spring, Texas, the organization offers EMDR Basic Training, advanced training, and additional professional education through online and in-person programs.

Amber Quaranta-Leech

CompassionWorks

+1 254-433-8133

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EMDRIA AI Policy Reinforces the Importance of Human-Led EMDR Training News Provided By Luan Digital LLC October 15, 2026, 18:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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