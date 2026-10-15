Palm Tree Properties Adds 11-Unit Grant Hill Apartment Building To San Diego Property Management Portfolio

Front of new Account managed by Palm Tree Properties in Grant Hill

San Diego property management firm expands its multifamily portfolio with a new-construction building featuring private rooftop decks and in-unit laundry.

- Erik Egelko

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Palm Tree Properties, a San Diego property management company, has been selected to manage El Domus, an 11-unit apartment building at 2664 L St. in the Grant Hill neighborhood of San Diego.

The assignment reflects a broader shift among multifamily owners. As operating costs rise and local rental regulations grow more complex, owners of newer boutique buildings are looking for management that can protect a building's design advantages over time. Smaller multifamily assets leave little room for vacancy or deferred maintenance, which makes day-to-day execution a central factor in investment performance.

El Domus sits in the 92102 ZIP code, minutes from downtown San Diego and close to Balboa Park, Golden Hill, and Sherman Heights. The building includes six two-bedroom, 1.5-bath residences with private rooftop decks of more than 300 square feet, and five one-bedroom, one-bath units with private outdoor space.

Palm Tree Properties will oversee leasing, resident relations, maintenance coordination, financial reporting, and day-to-day operations, with an emphasis on protecting occupancy, preserving the asset, and supporting long-term investment performance. The scope will also cover the building's shared courtyard and outdoor living areas.

Professional management matters most in buildings where private outdoor space is part of the rental appeal. Rooftop decks, shared entries, and building systems require consistent upkeep to keep units competitive and to retain residents. Proactive maintenance and disciplined leasing help limit turnover and keep rents aligned with the market.

"Newer boutique buildings compete on details, and details only hold their value when someone is accountable for them," said Erik Egelko, founder and president of Palm Tree Properties. "A rooftop deck earns a rent premium on day one. Keeping that premium five years later depends on how the building is managed."

The assignment marks another step in the company's expansion across San Diego County's urban rental markets. It adds a newer-construction building to a portfolio that continues to grow across residential and commercial property types, serving independent investors and small multifamily owners.

Property owners interested in evaluating their property's performance or exploring professional management options can request a complimentary property evaluation.

About Palm Tree Properties

Palm Tree Properties is a locally owned property management and real estate brokerage serving residential and commercial property owners throughout San Diego County. Founded in 2022, the company provides investor-focused property management, leasing, and brokerage services designed to protect asset value, reduce vacancy, and simplify property ownership through transparent, hands-on management.

As of October 2026, Palm Tree Properties manages more than 120 residential units across San Diego County while continuing to expand its residential and commercial portfolio.

DRE #02194966.

Erik Egelko

Palm Tree Properties

+ +1 619-436-5400

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Palm Tree Properties Adds 11-Unit Grant Hill Apartment Building to San Diego Property Management Portfolio News Provided By Palm Tree Properties October 15, 2026, 18:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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