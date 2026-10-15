TAGWOOD Turns Up The Heat At The 2026 Texas Open Fire Meat Up

Five grills across TAGWOOD USA, TAGWOOD Europe and Melinda's VIP set the stage for Argentine asado in Hondo on Oct. 24.

HONDO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TAGWOOD will bring the art of open-fire cooking to the 2026 Texas Open Fire Meat Up on Oct. 24 at Quail Crossing Ranch in Hondo, Texas. As an event sponsor, the brand will bring its premium grills to showcase the rich, smoky flavors, inviting aromas and traditions of Argentine asado. Visitors will discover how managing the fire, tending the embers and controlling the distance between food and heat shape the cooking process, with explanations of the techniques behind this time-honored craft. Through this experience, TAGWOOD will bring the spirit of Argentine asado to life, sharing both the cooking techniques and the tradition of gathering around the fire

TAGWOOD USA heads to Hondo with one BBQ26SS and one BBQ02SS. TAGWOOD Europe will set up one BBQ26SS and one BBQ06SS, putting two grills with each team; finally one BBQ23SS completes the five-grill lineup in Melinda's VIP setup.

The 2026 Texas Open Fire Meat Up will bring together cooking teams, chefs and barbecue creators for a day of live-fire demonstrations and all-you-can-eat tastings on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can sample food prepared over open fire as teams compete in the People's Choice and Judges' Choice categories, combining public tastings with dedicated presentations for the judging panel.

TAGWOOD welcomes current owners and anyone curious about Argentine-style grilling to stop by, meet the team and share their experiences around the fire. For those considering their first TAGWOOD grill, the team will be on hand to answer questions, demonstrate its features and help them find the right fit for their outdoor cooking space.

At the Meat Up, TAGWOOD's grills will offer a window into the shared experience at the heart of Argentine asado: gathering around the fire, watching the food cook and connecting through conversation. With the cooking process in full view, visitors can discover how tending the embers and adjusting the cooking height help manage the heat, making live-fire grilling feel more approachable. It is an experience that invites guests to linger, ask questions and imagine bringing the same sense of connection to meals with family and friends at home.

Current TAGWOOD owners are warmly invited to stop by, share the moment and connect with the team. Whether they have questions about their grill or simply want to exchange cooking stories, the gathering offers an ideal opportunity to talk in person. For those who do not yet own a TAGWOOD, it is a chance to see the grills in action, ask questions and explore which model might suit their cooking style. Follow TAGWOOD on Instagram for a closer look at the event and the moments shared around the fire.

About TAGWOOD

TAGWOOD makes Argentine and Santa Maria live-fire grills and outdoor cooking accessories. Rooted in the Argentine asado tradition, its wood- and charcoal-fired grills make tending the fire part of gathering around it.

TAGWOOD, Argentine & Santa Maria Stainless Steel Live-Fire Grills.

Eduardo Romero

TAGWOOD

+1 786-376-7000

TAGWOOD Open Fire Tour

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TAGWOOD Turns Up the Heat at the 2026 Texas Open Fire Meat Up News Provided By Luan Digital LLC October 15, 2026, 18:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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