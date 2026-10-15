Third Wave Digital Introduces Scribe, An AI-Powered Content And SEO Assistant Built Into Mobi CMSTM

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Third Wave Digital (TWD), a digital marketing and web development agency, is introducing Scribe, an AI-powered content writing and SEO assistant integrated into its Mobi CMSTM platform. Designed to simplify the content creation process, Scribe helps organizations develop, refine, and optimize website content while maintaining their unique brand voice and communication goals.Creating and maintaining effective website content can be challenging for organizations managing multiple departments, audiences, and ongoing updates. Whether starting with a few rough ideas, refreshing outdated pages, or developing entirely new content, Scribe provides intelligent writing assistance directly within the content management system.AI-Powered Writing Support at Every StageScribe helps website administrators and content teams streamline the writing process by assisting with brainstorming, drafting, rewriting, and refining website content. Users can transform scattered notes into organized copy, simplify complex information, adjust messaging and tone, and strengthen calls to action. By reducing the time spent developing and revising content, Scribe helps organizations maintain more accurate, engaging, and up-to-date websites.Content That Reflects Your OrganizationUnlike generic AI writing tools, Scribe can be trained with information specific to an organization, including its audiences, services, brand voice, preferred terminology, and communication objectives.This customized approach helps generate content that aligns with an organization's identity and messaging, making it easier for teams to maintain a consistent voice across website pages and departments.Scribe is designed to support content creators, not replace them. Website administrators retain complete control over their content, with the ability to review, edit, refine, and approve AI-assisted copy before publication.Optimized for SEOAs the way people discover information online continues to evolve, website content must be developed with both traditional search engines and AI-powered discovery platforms in mind.Scribe incorporates writing guidance informed by Search Engine Optimization (SEO) best practices. This capability helps organizations create clearer, more structured, and more informative website content that supports modern search and information discovery.A Smarter Approach to Website ManagementScribe is part of Third Wave Digital's Mobi CMSTM, a next-generation content management system designed to make website management more intuitive, efficient, and flexible.By combining AI-powered content assistance with user-friendly website management tools, Mobi CMS helps organizations simplify everyday tasks, maintain consistent messaging, and keep their websites relevant as digital communication continues to evolve.To learn more about Scribe and Mobi CMSTM, visit to request a demonstration.

Carla Cicero

Third Wave Digital

+1 478-750-7136

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Third Wave Digital Introduces Scribe, an AI-Powered Content and SEO Assistant Built into Mobi CMSTM News Provided By Third Wave Digital October 15, 2026, 18:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology, Telecommunications



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