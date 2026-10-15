Ransomware Attackers Target Families As Artificial Intelligence Spreads Arabian Post
Cybersecurity company Semperis said 37% of respondents who experienced intimidation reported threats against relatives or friends, while 84% of surveyed ransomware incidents involved attackers exploiting artificial intelligence. The findings underline how criminals are combining technical intrusions with personal pressure to extract payments.
The 2026 Ransomware Risk Report surveyed 1,200 information technology and security professionals at organisations affected by ransomware during the preceding 12 months. Respondents came from nine countries across eight industry sectors. Its findings describe the experiences of victims rather than the prevalence of ransomware across all businesses.
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