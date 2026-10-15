US Treasury Yields Surge After Inflation Exceeds Forecasts Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> US Treasury bonds fell sharply on Wednesday after stronger than expected inflation figures drove yields higher and prompted traders to increase bets on further Federal Reserve interest rate rises.

The sell-off followed government data showing consumer prices rose 3.7% in September from a year earlier, accelerating from 3.4% in August and exceeding economists' expectations of 3.6%. The figures complicated the Federal Reserve's assessment of whether additional monetary tightening is needed to contain persistent price pressures.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield briefly climbed above 5.32%, while the two-year yield approached 5%, reflecting a reassessment of the likely path of US borrowing costs. Bond yields move inversely to prices, and shorter maturities are particularly sensitive to expectations for the central bank's policy rate.

<p>Traders increased the probability of another quarter-point increase at the Federal Reserve's October 27-28 meeting, although market pricing continued to indicate uncertainty over the outcome. Expectations for additional tightening next year also strengthened as investors considered the possibility that inflation would remain above the central bank's target for longer than anticipated.</p> <p>The Bureau of Labor Statistics said its consumer price index rose 0.6% during September, compared with a 0.4% increase in August. Gasoline prices jumped 9.1% during the month, accounting for more than half the overall increase, while the broader energy index advanced 5.2%.</p> <p>Underlying inflation also accelerated. The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy, increased 2.6% over 12 months, compared with 2.4% in August. Core prices rose 0.3% from the preceding month, matching August's monthly increase but reinforcing concerns that inflation was not confined to fuel costs.</p> See also Panama mobilises emergency relief after widespread earthquake damage <p>The figures placed additional pressure on policymakers after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate in September to a range of 3.75% to 4%. Officials must now assess whether higher energy costs will fade or feed into wages, services and other prices, making inflation harder to control.</p> <p>The prospect of further tightening comes as policymakers face competing demands from consumers confronting higher living costs and employers dealing with more expensive credit. A sustained rise in bond yields could also affect government financing costs as Washington continues issuing debt.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The central bank aims for inflation of 2%, measured using the personal consumption expenditures price index rather than the consumer price index. Nevertheless, the September CPI figures offered an important signal ahead of the next policy decision, particularly because several categories showed price increases beyond energy.</p> <p>Shelter costs rose 0.4% during September after increasing 0.3% in August. Prices also increased for recreation, used vehicles, education, air travel, medical care and clothing. The breadth of those movements added to concerns that price pressures could prove more persistent than an isolated surge in petrol prices would suggest.</p> <p>Financial markets responded beyond government bonds. US equities declined as higher yields increased the discount rates investors apply to expected corporate earnings and raised concerns about financing costs. Technology shares were particularly vulnerable, while the dollar strengthened as expectations of tighter US monetary policy supported demand for the currency.</p> <p>The inflation figures also sharpened the Federal Reserve's policy dilemma. Although unemployment has remained relatively low, slowing employment growth has encouraged caution about imposing additional borrowing costs on households and businesses. Policymakers must weigh that risk against evidence that price increases are spreading through the economy.</p> See also Trump targets $810 million in congressionally approved spending <p>Higher Treasury yields can themselves tighten financial conditions without an immediate change in the central bank's benchmark rate. Mortgage rates, corporate financing costs and other forms of credit are influenced by government bond markets, potentially restraining spending and investment as investors demand greater compensation for inflation risks.</p> <p>The rise in longer-dated yields also reflects concerns extending beyond the next Federal Reserve meeting. Investors must consider how sustained inflation, government borrowing requirements and the outlook for economic growth could affect the compensation demanded for holding US debt over several years.</p> <p>Energy remained the largest immediate contributor to September's inflation increase. Gasoline prices were 34.2% higher than a year earlier, while fuel oil prices rose 74.2%. The overall energy index increased 20.4% over the same period, according to the government's figures.</p> <p>Food prices were unchanged during September, with grocery prices declining 0.1% and restaurant prices increasing 0.2%. Over 12 months, the food index rose 2.5%, while shelter costs increased 3.2% and airline fares climbed 22.4%, underscoring differences across household spending categories in the latest official data released.</p> <h2></h2>