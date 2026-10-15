US Treasury Yields Surge After Inflation Exceeds Forecasts Arabian Post
The sell-off followed government data showing consumer prices rose 3.7% in September from a year earlier, accelerating from 3.4% in August and exceeding economists' expectations of 3.6%. The figures complicated the Federal Reserve's assessment of whether additional monetary tightening is needed to contain persistent price pressures.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield briefly climbed above 5.32%, while the two-year yield approached 5%, reflecting a reassessment of the likely path of US borrowing costs. Bond yields move inversely to prices, and shorter maturities are particularly sensitive to expectations for the central bank's policy rate.
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