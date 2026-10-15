IEA Projects Prolonged Diesel Supply Squeeze Through 2027 Arabian Post
The Paris-based agency said in its October oil market report that recovering refinery production would be insufficient to replenish depleted inventories before the second half of next year. Persistent shortages have pushed diesel prices to record levels, raising transport, manufacturing and distribution costs across major economies.
Global diesel exports fell by approximately 700,000 barrels per day in September compared with a year earlier. Combined shipments from the Middle East and Russia declined by 1.3 million barrels daily, with additional exports from other suppliers only partially compensating for the disruption.
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