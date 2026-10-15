ZTE Hong Kong And LSCM Sign Memorandum Of Understanding To Advance Hong Kong's Digital And Intelligent Development Arabian Post
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The MoU was signed at the LSCM Logistics Summit 2026 at Hong Kong Science Park
The two parties will collaborate on ICT infrastructure, AI, general computing, operating systems and cyber resilience
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 October 2026 – ZTE Corporation (0763 / 000063 ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary ZTE (Hong Kong) Limited (“ZTE Hong Kong”) and The Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre (“LSCM”) today officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Hong Kong Science Park during the LSCM Logistics Summit 2026.
The signing ceremony was attended by representatives of both parties. Ir Prof Alan Lam, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LSCM, and Mr. Mei Zhonghua, Senior Vice President of ZTE, jointly witnessed the signing; Mr. Simon Wong, Chief Executive Officer of LSCM, and Ms. Wang Huan, Managing Director of ZTE Hong Kong Representative Office, signed the MoU on behalf of both parties..
In accordance with the principles of complementary strengths, equality and mutual benefit, and win-win cooperation, both parties reached a consensus on cooperation focusing on Hong Kong's digital and intelligent development, enhancing e-government information services, and promoting the local application of secure and reliable diversified technologies in Hong Kong. They also agreed to jointly cultivate a digital and intelligent industry ecosystem suited to Hong Kong's actual needs.
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