Google Introduces Gemini 4 Argon To AI Studio Arabian Post
The global rollout, announced on October 13, extends access to developers and enterprises through the Gemini API, with the company positioning Argon as its most capable model for complex professional and scientific workloads.
Google said the model can handle demanding assignments spanning software development, financial analysis, legal research, cybersecurity and scientific investigation. Its architecture supports extended reasoning and multistage operations requiring sustained attention to complicated instructions and large volumes of information.
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