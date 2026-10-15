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AI Features In 84% Of Surveyed Ransomware Incidents Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-15 02:15:22

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Artificial intelligence played a role in 84% of ransomware attacks experienced by surveyed organisations, while 87% reported attacks targeting identity infrastructure, according to a global cybersecurity study published on Wednesday.

The 2026 Ransomware Risk Report, released by cybersecurity company Semperis, surveyed 1,200 IT and security professionals across nine countries and eight industry sectors, exposing significant weaknesses in corporate identity protection and recovery capabilities.

The findings indicate that cybercriminals are exploiting artificial intelligence to strengthen their operations while increasingly attacking the systems responsible for managing employee identities, authentication and access to critical business resources.

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The Arabian Post

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