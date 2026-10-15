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Indonesia Wildfire Haze Darkens Skies, Closes Timor Schools Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-15 02:15:22

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Thick smoke from Indonesia's forest and peatland fires turned skies orange across parts of Kalimantan on Thursday, sharply reducing visibility as neighbouring East Timor began a three-day nationwide school closure amid worsening regional air pollution.

Palangkaraya, the capital of Central Kalimantan province, experienced particularly severe conditions, with yellow and orange skies and visibility falling to a few dozen metres. Residents faced hazardous concentrations of airborne particles as fires continued burning across extensive forest and plantation areas.

East Timor suspended classroom teaching from October 15 to 17 after its National Directorate of Meteorology and Geophysics warned of deteriorating air quality linked to smoke transported from neighbouring territories. The government said the precautionary decision was intended to protect pupils, teachers and other education personnel.

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The Arabian Post

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