A Women-Led Dubai Holiday Homes Operator Grows 42-Fold In Six Months Arabian Post
“Francoise built the machine. Abbie is the reason it has a personality.” Inside the partnership behind Stay®'s 42-fold growth in six months.
When Abbie Dibbert and Francoise Albrando took over the day-to-day running of Stay® Property Management, the region was in the middle of a conflict. They chose to keep building.“We saw an opportunity to grow, to expand, and to believe even harder in the UAE and its ability to rise within the chaos,” the directors explain. Over the six months following their March takeover, the live portfolio - homes actually hosting guests - grew to 42 times its starting size.The Standards Abbie Wouldn't Let Slide
Growth put pressure on the everyday work: getting homes ready, keeping owners informed and making sure the next guest arrived to the same standard as the last. Stay® is licensed by DET (formerly DTCM) and has held its operating licence since October 2025. Each home has its own permit and liability cover.
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