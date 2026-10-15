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IMF Projects Asia-Pacific Expansion Easing Through 2027 Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-15 02:15:22

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Asia-Pacific economic growth is expected to slow over the next two years despite a powerful boost from artificial intelligence investment, the International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday.

The IMF forecast regional expansion of 4.8 per cent in 2026, compared with 5 per cent last year, followed by a further slowdown to 4.4 per cent in 2027. Its latest estimate for this year nevertheless represents a substantial upgrade from the 4.4 per cent projected in April.

The revised outlook reflects sharply contrasting pressures across Asia. Demand for semiconductors, data centres and other technology equipment has strengthened exports and investment, while higher energy costs linked to the Middle East conflict have squeezed economies dependent on imported fuel.

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The Arabian Post

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