Dubai Holding Plans Additional Water Park At Resort Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai Holding Entertainment plans to open another water park at Dubai Parks and Resorts within months, chief executive Fernando Eiroa has announced.

Eiroa disclosed the development at the Rise summit in Dubai on Wednesday, October 14, without specifying an opening date, park name, rides, capacity or admission charges.

The announcement establishes that the proposed attraction will be part of Dubai Parks and Resorts, already home to theme parks and a water park. It does not establish whether the new facility will operate independently or share tickets with other attractions.

Eiroa described the project as designed specifically for summer, centred on water. His comments indicate a seasonal focus, but operating dates remain unclear.

The timing of the announcement follows the reopening of Dubai Parks and Resorts on October 7 for its new operating season. Its principal attractions include Motiongate Dubai, Real Madrid World, Legoland Dubai Resort and the Riverland dining and entertainment district.

The planned addition is distinct from Legoland Water Park, which is already operating within the resort. That attraction offers approximately 20 slides and aquatic experiences, including activities designed for families with younger children.

Dubai Holding Entertainment has not disclosed whether its new development will target a different age group, offer larger rides or introduce facilities absent from the existing water park. Details about the site's precise location within the destination also remain unavailable.

The company has likewise provided no confirmed construction budget, visitor forecast or timetable for advance bookings. Eiroa's indication that the opening is expected within months remains the clearest public guidance on when visitors might gain access.

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Speaking about Dubai's broader entertainment offering, Eiroa said the emirate had developed beyond its established reputation for hotels and other visitor experiences. He identified entertainment as an increasingly important part of the destination's appeal to tourists.

His remarks came during a period of activity across the company's existing portfolio. Dubai Holding Entertainment has introduced its Truly Amazing seasonal campaign, bringing together 20 destinations, attractions and experiences under a coordinated promotional programme.

The participating portfolio includes Dubai Parks and Resorts, Global Village, The Green Planet, Roxy Cinemas and The View at The Palm. The company has also discussed combining visits to different destinations through packages intended to give customers access to multiple experiences.

That approach reflects an effort to encourage visitors to explore more than one attraction, although no such arrangement has been confirmed for the proposed water park. Any potential inclusion in combined passes would require a separate announcement.

Dubai Parks and Resorts resumed operations this month after an extended closure that began in March. The reopening brought changes to dining, leisure and entertainment facilities alongside the return of its established theme parks.

At Riverland, visitors can now access bowling and Lamborghini racing simulators alongside existing activities including go-karting, mini golf and other games. The district combines indoor entertainment with restaurants, cafes and outdoor areas.

Motiongate Dubai provides film-inspired rides and attractions, while Real Madrid World is devoted to the Spanish football club. Legoland Dubai offers building activities and family rides, complementing the separate water park already associated with the brand.

The destination also has accommodation options, including Lapita Hotel, Legoland Hotel and T-Rex Glamping. These facilities allow visitors to combine park admissions with overnight stays, although the operator has not indicated whether accommodation packages will cover the new attraction.

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Existing admission prices provide some context but cannot be treated as an indication of what the proposed water park will charge. Published starting prices for Motiongate Dubai and Real Madrid World have been Dh295, while entry to Riverland has started at Dh25.

The announcement also leaves unanswered whether the new facility will require a separate admission ticket, be included in annual passes or be accessible through existing resort packages. No operational hours or visitor age restrictions have been released.

Legoland Water Park currently provides its own dedicated admission options, demonstrating that aquatic attractions can have separate ticket arrangements within the wider resort. That existing structure does not determine the commercial arrangements for the new development.

For now, the operator's confirmed description is limited to a water-focused attraction at Dubai Parks and Resorts, with an anticipated opening during the coming months. Further specifications and a firm launch date have yet to be made public.