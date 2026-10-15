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Google And Singapore Unveil Private Smartphone Scam Detector Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-15 02:15:22

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Google DeepMind and Singapore's Government Technology Agency have developed an artificial intelligence system designed to identify scams within private smartphone conversations without sending messages to external servers.

The technology, announced on Wednesday at Singapore International Cyber Week, uses a customised version of Google's Gemma model to recognise manipulation in conversations and warn users before they transfer money or disclose sensitive information.

The partners have not announced a public release date, named supported messaging applications or published independent accuracy figures. Their announcement describes a model that messaging platforms and operating system developers could integrate, rather than a scam detection application already available for general download.

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The Arabian Post

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