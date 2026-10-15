Google And Singapore Unveil Private Smartphone Scam Detector Arabian Post
The technology, announced on Wednesday at Singapore International Cyber Week, uses a customised version of Google's Gemma model to recognise manipulation in conversations and warn users before they transfer money or disclose sensitive information.
The partners have not announced a public release date, named supported messaging applications or published independent accuracy figures. Their announcement describes a model that messaging platforms and operating system developers could integrate, rather than a scam detection application already available for general download.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment