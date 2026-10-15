Dell Shares Tumble As Barclays Questions AI Valuations Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Dell Technologies shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday after Barclays downgraded the computer and server manufacturer, citing stretched valuations and uncertainty over the sustainability of enterprise artificial intelligence spending.

The stock closed at approximately $508, marking one of its steepest daily declines in more than a year. The sell-off followed Barclays analyst Tim Long's decision to lower Dell's investment rating from overweight to equal weight and reduce its price target to $574 from $603.

The downgrade also affected Hewlett Packard Enterprise and NetApp, whose shares declined sharply as investors reassessed expectations for artificial intelligence infrastructure spending. Barclays questioned whether rising hardware revenues reflected accelerating enterprise adoption of AI or higher prices driven by shortages of memory components.

<p>Long argued that enterprise technology companies had enjoyed exceptional share price appreciation without a corresponding transformation in underlying demand. Seven enterprise-focused stocks covered by Barclays had gained an average of approximately 140% this year, compared with roughly 14% for the broader S&P 500.</p> <p>Their valuations had climbed to around 21 times projected 2027 earnings, substantially above the five-year average of approximately 15 times. Barclays considered that premium difficult to justify without stronger evidence of sustained AI-related investment by corporate customers.</p> <p>Dell's shares had advanced more than 300% during 2026 before Wednesday's retreat, reflecting expectations that demand for specialised servers would deliver substantial revenue and earnings growth.</p> <p>The company remains a major supplier of computing infrastructure used to train and operate artificial intelligence systems. Demand from cloud operators and businesses developing AI applications has supported its server operations, although investors increasingly distinguish between rising sales and sustainable profitability.</p> See also OpenAI suspends $200 Pro signups as Astra surges <p>Barclays acknowledged the strength of Dell's AI server business, estimating that revenue from the segment could triple to approximately $75 billion during the current financial year. Long also indicated that sales might exceed his $100 billion projection for fiscal 2028.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Nevertheless, he expects growth to moderate as component prices stabilise and comparisons with exceptionally strong earlier periods become more demanding.</p> <p>Memory costs have played a significant role in supporting hardware manufacturers' reported revenue growth. Companies able to pass higher component costs to customers have maintained sales momentum, but that pricing advantage could diminish if memory supplies improve and prices retreat.</p> <p>Barclays estimated that Dell's AI server operating margins had stabilised around 5%, suggesting that substantial revenue expansion does not necessarily translate into equally rapid profit growth.</p> <p>The brokerage also recognised improvements in operating efficiency. Dell has reduced operating expenses relative to revenue, with Barclays projecting the ratio will fall from 15.6% in fiscal 2024 to approximately 8% in fiscal 2027.</p> <p>Wednesday's market decline was intensified by stronger-than-expected United States inflation figures, which raised expectations that the Federal Reserve might increase interest rates.</p> <p>Consumer prices rose 3.7% annually in September, exceeding forecasts of 3.6% and accelerating from 3.4% in August. The figures unsettled investors concerned about financing costs for capital-intensive technology projects.</p> <p>Higher borrowing costs are particularly significant for artificial intelligence infrastructure companies that depend on debt financing to construct data centres, purchase advanced processors and expand computing capacity.</p> <p>The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell approximately 1.9%, while the S&P 500 declined 1.1%. Semiconductor manufacturers and companies associated with AI infrastructure suffered particularly pronounced losses.</p> See also SUSE adds real-time Linux support to SEAPATH <p>CoreWeave dropped approximately 15%, while Oracle lost nearly 9% and Nebius declined around 10%. The simultaneous retreat highlighted broader concerns about valuations across businesses benefiting from expectations of sustained investment in artificial intelligence.</p> <p>However, the market reaction did not establish that demand for AI servers had weakened. Barclays' assessment centred primarily on the relationship between anticipated growth, component pricing and equity valuations rather than evidence of an immediate collapse in customer orders.</p> <p>Michael Dell, the company's founder and chief executive, maintained an optimistic assessment of artificial intelligence infrastructure demand, indicating that investment in computing capacity could continue expanding over several years.</p> <p>His position contrasts with Barclays' concerns about the pace at which enterprise AI adoption will translate into additional hardware expenditure.</p> <p>The brokerage nevertheless acknowledged that Dell could continue exceeding analysts' earnings expectations, although it anticipated that the scale of those positive surprises would diminish.</p> <p>Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares fell approximately 8% during Wednesday's session, while NetApp declined around 7%. Both companies were downgraded alongside Dell as Barclays applied its valuation concerns across enterprise hardware suppliers.</p> <p>The simultaneous downgrades placed renewed attention on corporate technology budgets, server pricing and the profitability of AI infrastructure contracts across the sector.</p> <h2></h2>