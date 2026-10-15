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Vingroup Announces The Establishment Of VERTA A New Educational Model For A Generation Growing Up In The Age Of AI Arabian Post

Vingroup Announces The Establishment Of VERTA A New Educational Model For A Generation Growing Up In The Age Of AI Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-15 02:15:21

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 October 2026 – Vingroup officially announces the establishment of VERTA International School, a new K-12 educational model built on a U.S.-oriented educational approach and designed for a generation growing up in an age when artificial intelligence is transforming how we learn, work and create. Guided by the philosophy Learn. Make. Matter., VERTA aims to develop students with strong academic foundations, independent thinking, and the ability to harness AI and technology to expand what they can do, solve problems and create value for others.

VERTA is a K-12 school system for Vietnamese and international students, located at 148 Giang Vo, Hanoi, and is scheduled to open in August 2027. The school will have a maximum capacity of approximately 800–1,000 students. Admissions for its first academic year will begin in October 2026, welcoming approximately 400 students from Grades 1 to 11.

As a new education brand developed by Vingroup alongside Vinschool, Brighton College Vietnam, Vin Nexus Center and VinUniversity, VERTA aims to nurture a generation growing up in the age of AI with the depth of knowledge, independent thinking, and strength of character to shape their own futures and create meaningful value.

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The Arabian Post

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