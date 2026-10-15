Vingroup Announces The Establishment Of VERTA A New Educational Model For A Generation Growing Up In The Age Of AI Arabian Post
VERTA is a K-12 school system for Vietnamese and international students, located at 148 Giang Vo, Hanoi, and is scheduled to open in August 2027. The school will have a maximum capacity of approximately 800–1,000 students. Admissions for its first academic year will begin in October 2026, welcoming approximately 400 students from Grades 1 to 11.
As a new education brand developed by Vingroup alongside Vinschool, Brighton College Vietnam, Vin Nexus Center and VinUniversity, VERTA aims to nurture a generation growing up in the age of AI with the depth of knowledge, independent thinking, and strength of character to shape their own futures and create meaningful value.
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