AIMCONNECT 2026 Held In Singapore, Bringing Global Automotive Leaders Together To Explore The Future Of AI, Trust And Connected Mobility Arabian Post

The event was opened by Tin Pei Ling, Member of Parliament, and Dato' Tony Khor Chong Boon, President of the Federation of Motor and Credit Companies Associations of Malaysia (FMCCAM). Through keynote presentations, panel discussions and live technology demonstrations, participants examined how AI-driven solutions can improve customer experiences while ensuring transparency, security and responsible decision-making.

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