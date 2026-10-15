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AIMCONNECT 2026 Held In Singapore, Bringing Global Automotive Leaders Together To Explore The Future Of AI, Trust And Connected Mobility Arabian Post

AIMCONNECT 2026 Held In Singapore, Bringing Global Automotive Leaders Together To Explore The Future Of AI, Trust And Connected Mobility Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-15 02:15:20

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 October 2026 – Held on 11 October 2026 at Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa in Singapore, AIMCONNECT 2026 gathered industry leaders from 11 countries under the theme“Where Mobility Meets the Future.” Organised by X Star Technology and Aimotion, the event welcomed representatives from more than 100 automotive organisations, over 60 financial institutions and around 20 technology companies to explore how collaboration across industries can create a more connected mobility ecosystem.

The event was opened by Tin Pei Ling, Member of Parliament, and Dato' Tony Khor Chong Boon, President of the Federation of Motor and Credit Companies Associations of Malaysia (FMCCAM). Through keynote presentations, panel discussions and live technology demonstrations, participants examined how AI-driven solutions can improve customer experiences while ensuring transparency, security and responsible decision-making.

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The Arabian Post

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