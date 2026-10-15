Kollam Murder: Locals Pelt Wife With Eggs After Husband's Strangling Death!

Kollam: High drama unfolded in Kundara as angry locals threw eggs at a woman who murdered her husband. The protest happened when the accused, Lekha Mary, was brought to Vellimon for evidence collection in the murder case of her husband, Raju. The public also hurled abuses at her. Lekha Mary got arrested for killing her husband by tightening a belt around his neck over a property dispute. During the evidence collection, the furious crowd tried to charge at the accused.

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It was on October 2 that Raju, a resident of Vellimon, was found unconscious at his house. The locals and his wife Lekha Mary rushed him to the hospital, but he passed away. Suspicion arose after seeing marks on his neck, which eventually unraveled the murder mystery. The post-mortem report confirmed it was a murder. Following this, the police took the wife into custody and questioned her. After hours of interrogation, Lekha Mary confessed to killing her husband.

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The accused, who was in remand, was taken into police custody for evidence collection. Despite the heavy public outrage, the police managed to complete the evidence collection process.