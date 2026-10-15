Italiano it Regali a Trump: Seco,“erano per la popolazione americana” Original Read more: Regali a Trump: Seco,“erano per la popolazione ameri

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The gifts presented in November 2025 by Swiss businessmen to US President Donald Trump were not intended personally for the then 79-year-old, but for the American people. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland's top trade official says gifts to Trump 'were for the American people' This content was published on October 15, 2026 - 09:31 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

This was stated by Helene Budliger Artieda, Director of the Swiss Secretariat for Economics Affairs (SECO), who clarified that this was a private-sector initiative.

“The gifts are duly registered at the White House and, if all goes well, will end up in a presidential library,” the outgoing State Secretary (who has tendered her resignation, effective at the end of March 2027) said today in an interview with Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of an economic forum in New Delhi.

In the midst of the tariff dispute, a delegation of Swiss business leaders had travelled to the US to negotiate with the president over tariffs. During the meeting, Trump was presented with a Rolex table clock and an engraved gold ingot, with a combined value of around CHF100,000 ($120,580).

According to Budliger Artieda, these were“serious businesspeople” who had certainly carried out legal checks beforehand.“I am convinced that everything was done in accordance with the law,” she said. The delegation included, among others, Partners Group co-founder Alfred Gantner, Rolex CEO Jean-Frédéric Dufour and Richemont chairman Johann Rupert.

More More Foreign Affairs Is offering a Rolex to a foreign official considered bribery under Swiss law?

This content was published on Dec 9, 2025 Swissinfo examines whether the Swiss Criminal Code would apply to Swiss company executives who brought a pair of valuable gifts on a recent visit to the White House.

Read more: Is offering a Rolex to a foreign official considered bribery under Swiss