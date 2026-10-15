Deutsch de Davos GR weist 21 temporäre Bauprojekte fürs WEF ab Original Read more: Davos GR weist 21 temporäre Bauprojekte fürs W

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Davos local government has set a cap of 125 on temporary construction projects for the 2027 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting. According to a press release, a total of 190 planning applications were submitted. Some 146 projects fall within the quota, while 21 projects have now been refused. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Davos rejects 21 temporary construction projects for WEF This content was published on October 15, 2026 - 11:27 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Kleine Landrat – that is, the executive body in Davos – reviewed the 146 projects. According to a statement issued on Wednesday, 21 of the projects did not meet the requirements.“No planning permission will be granted for these projects. This leaves 125 applications for which planning permission, subject to quotas, has been granted.”

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During the annual WEF meetings, many temporary structures are erected and existing premises are repurposed. In recent years, the number of such construction projects has risen steadily. Consequently, the Davos local government has decided to introduce an upper limit for the first time for the 2027 annual meeting.

Increased traffic and a shortage of accommodation

The Davos local government wrote in April that“the temporary construction projects attract a large number of additional guests and require staff to run them”. As a result, traffic increases and the already existing shortage of accommodation is further exacerbated.

“Security is also increasingly compromised, as systematic checks – such as those relating to fire safety – require ever more staff resources.” Despite special efforts, it is not possible to review an unlimited number of projects with the necessary care within a short timeframe.

The projects were assessed using a points-based system. In the first stage, the completeness of the application, the end users and the date of submission are evaluated. Penalty points are also awarded if projects have been fined in previous years due to misconduct.

In the event of a tie, the applications are analysed in a second stage with regard to sustainability and innovation, the use of public land, and the space required for guests. If there is still a tie after the second round of assessment, the decision is made by drawing lots.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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