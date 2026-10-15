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MENAFN - Swissinfo) An investigation by Swiss public television SRF has revealed that company officials suspect China was behind a cyberattack on the Swiss state-owned space company Beyond Gravity. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: China suspected in cyberattack on Swiss space company This content was published on October 15, 2026 - 13:41 5 minutes Dominik Meier, SRF

Beyond Gravity manufactures satellite and rocket technology and is owned by the federal government. Earlier this month, the company reported a targeted cyberattack. Beyond Gravity stated that the attack was carried out by a presumably“highly professional actor”. This suggested that it could have been a state-sponsored operation.

Investigations by SRF now confirm that Beyond Gravity and the federal government believe China is the attacker, as several individuals involved have told SRF.

Neither the company itself nor the Federal Department of Defense (VBS) – which is investigating the attack alongside the Federal Office for Cybersecurity – wants to officially confirm the suspicion that China is behind it. The origin of the attacker remains the subject of ongoing investigations, Beyond Gravity writes. However, according to SRF information, there is an internal assumption that China is behind the attack.

'China Has Its Sights Set on Space'

Ralph Weber, a professor at the European Institute of the University of Basel, is not particularly surprised. His research focuses, among other things, on Chinese intelligence services. Space has long been a focus of intelligence agencies, and the rivalry between the US and China is intense, says Weber.

According to its own statements, Beyond Gravity has filed a criminal complaint against persons unknown with the Bern Public Prosecutor's Office regarding the cyberattack.

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