Deutsch de Ruag und Lockheed Martin vertiefen Zusammenarbeit bei F-35A Original Read more: Ruag und Lockheed Martin vertiefen Zusammenarbeit bei

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss military technology company Ruag MRO Holding and the US aircraft manufacturer Lockheed Martin have formalised their collaboration on the Rigi project. Emmen in canton Lucerne will thus become one of only four sites worldwide for the final assembly of F-35A jets, Ruag announced on Thursday. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss firm Ruag and Lockheed Martin expand collaboration on fighter jets This content was published on October 15, 2026 - 15:44 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The contract stipulates that Ruag will carry out the final assembly and testing of three F-35A fighter jets at its Emmen site, rather than the four originally planned, as the company went on to state.

Through this collaboration, Switzerland is building up expertise in the latest-generation fighter jet and strengthening its independence in maintenance. Emmen will also become one of only four sites worldwide for testing the jets.

+ Swiss firm RUAG to assemble and test four F-35A fighter jets

The first components are due to be delivered in the first half of next year, with production scheduled to begin in autumn 2027. Jürg Rötheli, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ruag MRO Holding AG, described Rigi in the press release as a key strategic project for military aviation.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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