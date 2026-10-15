Swiss Firm Ruag And Lockheed Martin Expand Collaboration On Fighter Jets
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Ruag und Lockheed Martin vertiefen Zusammenarbeit bei F-35A
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Read more: Ruag und Lockheed Martin vertiefen Zusammenarbeit bei
The contract stipulates that Ruag will carry out the final assembly and testing of three F-35A fighter jets at its Emmen site, rather than the four originally planned, as the company went on to state.
Through this collaboration, Switzerland is building up expertise in the latest-generation fighter jet and strengthening its independence in maintenance. Emmen will also become one of only four sites worldwide for testing the jets.
+ Swiss firm RUAG to assemble and test four F-35A fighter jets
The first components are due to be delivered in the first half of next year, with production scheduled to begin in autumn 2027. Jürg Rötheli, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ruag MRO Holding AG, described Rigi in the press release as a key strategic project for military aviation.
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