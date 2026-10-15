Switzerland Releases Fuel Reserves To Ease Shortage Risks At Zurich Airport
-
Deutsch
de
Bund bewilligt Bezüge aus Flugpetrol-Pflichtlager für Zürich
Original
Read more: Bund bewilligt Bezüge aus Flugpetrol-Pflichtlager für Zu
Up to 30,000 cubic metres of aviation fuel can be drawn down from this Thursday (October 15) up to and including November 1, 2026, according to the Federal Office for National Economic Supply. This released quantity corresponds to 6.5% of the current compulsory stockpile of aviation fuel, according to a statement issued on Thursday.
+ Why Switzerland's fuel stockpiles are for Swiss use only
The reason for the bottleneck is disruptions and delays on the rail network, particularly on feeder lines from Germany. Due to low water levels on the Rhine, additional freight transport has already been diverted to the heavily congested rail lines, meaning that missed deliveries cannot be made up in time.
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment