Ranking Lists The Top Arab Universities

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Three universities in Saudi Arabia, three in the United Arab Emirates, and one each in Qatar, Lebanon, Oman and Jordan rank among the top universities in Arab League countries, according to the 2027 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) ranking released Thursday (15). QS, a British company specializing in higher education, conducts regional rankings.

The highest-ranked institution was Saudi Arabia's King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals (KFUPM), followed by Khalifa University in the UAE and Qatar University in Qatar. Another Saudi institution, King Saud University, ranked fourth, while the UAE's United Arab Emirates University came in fifth.

The American University of Beirut in Lebanon ranked sixth, followed by Oman's Sultan Qaboos University in seventh and Saudi Arabia's King Abdulaziz University in eighth. Abu Dhabi University in the United Arab Emirates ranked ninth, while the University of Jordan placed tenth.

QS evaluates universities based on indicators covering research and academic output, employability and outcomes, global engagement, and learning experience. According to QS, KFUPM retained first place in the QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2027. Khalifa University rose one place, while Qatar University fell one place compared with 2026.

The company also highlighted gains by universities outside the top positions. Saudi Arabia's King Faisal University climbed nine places, from 26th to 17th; Qatar's Hamad Bin Khalifa University rose six places, from 29th to 23rd; and Tunisia's Université de Tunis El Manar advanced from 41st to 29th, tied with another institution.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

KFUPM News

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