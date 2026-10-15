The $1 Trillion AI Healthcare Revolution: A New Era Of Medical Innovation Is Taking Shape - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) AI-powered diagnostics, drug discovery and intelligent medical technology are opening the door to a potentially massive global market projected to reach $1 trillion by 2034

New York, NY – October 15, 2026 – Artificial intelligence is starting to change the way healthcare works, and the opportunity is getting harder to ignore. From spotting diseases earlier to helping doctors make better decisions, AI is finding its way into more areas of medicine. Hospitals are looking for ways to improve patient care, reduce costs and handle growing workloads, while pharmaceutical companies are turning to AI to speed up drug discovery and research. The money flowing into this market reflects that growing demand. Fortune Business Insights estimates that the global AI healthcare market was worth $39.34 billion in 2025 and could reach $56.01 billion in 2026. Looking further ahead, the firm projects the market could grow to approximately $1.03 trillion by 2034. If adoption continues at that pace, companies developing AI-powered medical tools, diagnostic systems and healthcare software could be competing for a much larger share of the industry. Active Companies in the Healthcare/A.I. industries this week include Tempus (NASDAQ: TEM), Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (OTCQB: AIRDF) (CSE: AIDR), HEALWELL AI Inc. (OTCQX: HWAIF) (TSX: AIDX), IQVIA (NYSE: IQV), WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCQX: WHTCF) (TSX: WELL).

And the opportunity goes well beyond hospitals. Drug developers are using AI to identify potential treatments and make research more efficient. Medical technology companies are working on smarter diagnostic tools, while healthcare providers are exploring ways to automate paperwork, monitor patients remotely and tailor treatments to individual needs. Grand View Research estimates that the global AI healthcare market could reach $505.59 billion by 2033, with a projected annual growth rate of 38.9% from 2025 through 2033. The forecasts differ, but both point to a market that could become significantly larger over the next decade. For investors, that creates an opportunity to watch companies developing practical AI solutions for real healthcare problems. The biggest winners, however, will need more than promising technology. They will have to prove their products work, gain the trust of healthcare providers and turn adoption into lasting revenue.

Five Key Drivers of AI Healthcare Growth:

Early Disease Detection: AI-enabled imaging and diagnostic platforms can help clinicians identify potential diseases earlier and analyze medical scans, pathology samples and patient records more efficiently. Faster Drug Discovery: AI tools can help pharmaceutical and biotech companies evaluate drug candidates, identify promising targets and optimize clinical research. Lower Operating Costs: Intelligent automation can reduce repetitive administrative work, improve scheduling and support more efficient healthcare delivery. Personalized Medicine: AI can analyze clinical, genetic and patient data to help clinicians develop more individualized treatment strategies. Expanding Commercial Markets: Growing demand for healthcare automation, predictive analytics, remote monitoring and AI-powered clinical software creates potential revenue opportunities for technology developers and healthcare innovators.

Rocket Doctor AI Announces Strong Q3 2026 Patient Visit Growth and Expects Record Quarterly Revenue – Highlights:

Rocket Doctor AI completed 53,348 patient visits across the U.S. and Canada in Q3 2026, including 6,101 U.S. visits and 47,247 Canadian visits. S. completed patient visits increased 56% quarter-over-quarter, from 3,911 in Q2 2026 to 6,101 in Q3 2026. Canadian completed patient visits grew 24% year-over-year to 47,247, compared with 37,960 in Q3 2025. Company expects record quarterly revenue in Q3 2026 as patient visits continue to increase and cash collections catch up.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (OTCQB: AIRDF) (CSE: AIDR) (Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI”), a physician-built, AI-powered healthcare technology company focused on empowering doctors and expanding access to high-quality care, is pleased to announce strong patient visit growth for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and expects to report record quarterly revenue for Q3 2026.

The Company completed 53,348 patient visits across its U.S. and Canadian operations during the third quarter. U.S. visits rose 56% from the prior quarter (Q2 2026), while Canadian visits increased 24% from the same quarter last year. The results follow the Company's September 14, 2026 operational update (link ), with final quarterly U.S. visit volumes exceeding the preliminary indicators previously communicated.

“Our Q3 performance highlights the accelerating demand for Rocket Doctor AI's physician-built, AI-powered platform across North America,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Rocket Doctor AI.“Surpassing 50,000 total patient visits across Canada and the U.S. in a single quarter is a remarkable operational milestone. The 56% quarter-over-quarter growth in completed U.S. visits demonstrates the successful rollout of our multi-payer strategy and expanding in-network coverage. As we continue to scale our footprint and strengthen payor relationships, we are laying a strong foundation for sustainable, long-term revenue growth.

While U.S. patient volumes grew significantly in Q2, the associated revenue growth was not immediately reflected in our reported results because of the lag between patient visits, claims processing and cash collections. With U.S. patient visits increasing a further 56% in Q3, we expect to begin seeing the financial benefits of that growth as collections catch up with clinical activity. Our expectation of record Q3 revenue is an encouraging indication of that progression.”

The increase in completed US visits and the number of U.S. clinical hours are important leading indicators to demonstrate the growth of Rocket Doctor AI's operational and financial performance. As a result, the Company expects to report record quarterly revenue for Q3 2026.

Q3 2026 Operational Highlights:

S. patient visits: 6,101 completed visits, an increase of 56% from 3,911 in Q2 2026. S. clinical hours: 2,634 hours, an increase of 33% from 1,987.5 in Q2 2026. Canadian patient visits: 47,247 completed visits, an increase of 24% from 37,960 in Q3 2025.

The increase in U.S. visits reflects the Company's continued execution of its multi-payer strategy across key state markets. By continuing to build upon our network of over 20 in-network payer agreements spanning commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid verticals, the Company is driving scalable, quarter-over-quarter operational growth while laying a durable foundation to expand healthcare access and long-term revenue visibility. Continued... Read this full release and additional news for Rocket Doctor AI by visiting:

Other recent developments in the A.I./Healthcare industry include:

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCQX: WHTCF) (TSX: WELL), a digital health company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, recently announced that its subsidiary, WELLSTAR Technologies Corp. (“WELLSTAR”) has completed the previously announced amalgamation (the“Transaction”) with 1587818 B.C. Ltd. (“818”). The entity resulting from the amalgamation (the“Resulting Issuer”) carries on the name WELLSTAR Technologies Corp. and continues the business of WELLSTAR. The subordinate voting shares of the Resulting Issuer (the“Resulting Issuer Subordinate Voting Shares”) will be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) as a Tier 1 issuer under the ticker symbol“WSTR” and trading is expected to commence on October 1, 2026, subject to the Resulting Issuer satisfying all requirements of TSXV.

“Completing this transaction is a significant milestone for WELLSTAR, and I want to thank our team for the tremendous work that made it possible,” said Amir Javidan, Chief Executive Officer of WELLSTAR.“We are also grateful to our investors for their support of the financing, to our agents and advisors for their guidance throughout the process, to the TSX Venture Exchange for their work on our listing, and to WELL Health for its continued partnership. We look forward to beginning trading on October 1.”

Tempus (NASDAQ: TEM) recently announced an expanded, multi-year collaboration to support the potential commercialization of intismeran autogene (V940/mRNA-4157), a novel, potential first-in-class individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) being evaluated in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in patients with completely resected stage IIB-IV melanoma and other cancer types. Intismeran autogene is jointly developed by Moderna and Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada. The collaboration builds on joint efforts initiated last year and will support preparations for the potential commercialization of intismeran autogene.

As part of the collaboration, Tempus will manage the timely collection and transfer of tumor tissue and blood samples required for next-generation sequencing (NGS). Subject to applicable regulatory approvals, Tempus will also provide NGS services to support the intismeran autogene design and manufacturing process. Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) and Veeva Systems (VEEV) recently announced an expansion of their partnership with the selection of Veeva CTMS, eTMF, Study Startup, and Site Connect as enterprise standard applications that will be used across IQVIA clinical development studies. This extends the previously announced EDC partnership.

Together, IQVIA and Veeva bring best-in-class capabilities to clinical research to help customers increase trial speed and efficiency, strengthen site centricity, and make better-informed decisions, ultimately helping get life-changing treatments to patients faster. All Veeva clinical solutions are also available through IQVIA for sponsors who wish to enable a full Veeva technology stack.

“By bringing our companies' strengths together, we're giving clinical teams a more connected way to work, built on frictionless integration of our respective technologies,” said Richard Staub, president of Research and Development Solutions at IQVIA.“Just as importantly, customers retain the flexibility to choose the EDC, RTSM, and eCOA technologies and solutions that best meet their needs, including IQVIA's innovative capabilities.”

HEALWELL AI Inc. (OTCQX: HWAIF) (TSX: AIDX), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, recently provided a research update highlighting peer-reviewed research involving its VeroSource business and international recognition of its DARWENTM AI abstract.

Peer-reviewed research published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR) reports that VeroSource's MyHealth patient app was associated with statistically significant, self-reported improvements in patient empowerment and healthcare engagement, including reduced unnecessary calls, travel, and duplicate clinical interactions.

MyHealthNB, implemented by the New Brunswick Department of Health using VeroSource's technology, gives New Brunswick residents secure online access to laboratory test results, diagnostic imaging, medications, and immunizations. The study, titled“Exploring Patient Empowerment and Health System Outcomes Associated with MyHealthNB, a Provincial Personal Health Record System: Exploratory Mixed Methods Study,”1 found that at least 65% of respondents reported feeling empowered by MyHealthNB to take a more active role in their health and health care, while also reducing unnecessary phone inquiries, travel, and duplicate interactions across the healthcare system.

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