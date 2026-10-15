KOSME India's Korea Smes & Startups Day 2026 To Promote India-South Korea Business Ties

MENAFN - KNN India)Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME India) will organise K-SS DAY 2026 – Korea SMEs & Startups Day on October 30 in Gurugram to showcase Korean small businesses, startups and products and promote business collaborations between India and South Korea.

The event will be held at Global Foyer Mall, Sector 43, Golf Course Road, from 10 am onwards. Entry will be free.

The event will provide Indian companies, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and entrepreneurs an opportunity to explore partnerships with participating Korean businesses.

The event also aims to strengthen India-South Korea trade ties by connecting Indian MSMEs with Korean SMEs and startups.

B2B matchmaking will help businesses explore trade partnerships, distribution, technology collaboration and joint ventures, potentially expanding market access, investment and integration into global supply chains.

A dedicated business-to-business (B2B) meeting facility will be arranged to facilitate interactions between Indian companies and Korean SMEs and startups.

Interested Indian companies can register for B2B matchmaking by October 18, 2026, to facilitate the identification of potential business partners.

The list of participating Korean companies and their respective sectors is available here. Companies can submit their B2B interests through the registration form.

About KOSME

The Korea SMEs & Startups Agency (KOSME) is a non-profit, government-funded organization established to implement government policies and programs for the sound growth and development of Korean SMEs.

To achieve its purpose, KOSME operates financial and non-financial programs for SMEs. Through financial programs, KOSME provides financing for SMEs to expand operations, develop new products and convert their business structures.

With advisory programs including consulting, training, marketing and global cooperation programs, KOSME supports SMEs to enhance their global competitiveness.

(KNN Bureau)