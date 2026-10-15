India, Brunei Hold Third Joint Trade Committee Meeting To Expand Economic Ties

MENAFN - KNN India)India and Brunei Darussalam reviewed bilateral trade and economic cooperation at the third meeting of their Joint Trade Committee (JTC), focusing on market access, export opportunities and business-to-business exchanges.

The meeting was co-chaired by Amit Verma, Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and May Fa'ezah Ahmad Ariffin, Permanent Secretary (Economy and Trade) in Brunei Darussalam's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Both sides discussed facilitating Indian exports of agricultural and animal products to Brunei Darussalam to support food security and diversify bilateral trade.

Pharmaceuticals, healthcare and energy were identified as areas for further cooperation. Discussions covered regulatory collaboration, procurement, healthcare services and traditional and emerging energy partnerships.

The two countries also discussed tourism, participation in trade fairs and exhibitions, and reciprocal business delegations to explore investment opportunities in manufacturing, infrastructure and services.

Both sides agreed to maintain regular communication between relevant agencies and working groups to monitor follow-up actions and advance trade and investment objectives.

The next meeting of the India–Brunei Darussalam Joint Trade Committee will be held in Brunei Darussalam.

(KNN Bureau)

