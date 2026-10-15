MCL To Invest Rs 22.64 Crore In Five CSR Projects In Odisha's Sundargarh

MENAFN - KNN India)Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has signed memorandums of understanding with the Sundargarh district administration for five corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects worth Rs 22.64 crore in Odisha.

The projects include rejuvenation of Kata Bandha at Rs 4.32 crore, Brahamani Bandha at Rs 3.98 crore and Abdul Hussain Bandha at Rs 2.69 crore. Other projects cover freshwater inland aquaculture in mining-affected areas of Hemgir block at Rs 3.81 crore and renovation, improvement and construction of tanks under the Talsara Assembly constituency at Rs 7.84 crore.

The MoUs were signed by MCL's General Manager (CSR) and the Sundargarh District Collector. The waterbody projects include embankment protection, pathways, bathing steps, stone packing, railings, seating areas, electrical works and horticulture.

The aquaculture project will cover the development of 50 new ponds and renovation of 20 existing ponds, benefiting more than 700 small-scale farmers and members of farmer-producer organisations.

It also includes women-led fish seed production units, Custom Hiring Centres, an Aqua Business School and a Fish Farmers Producers' Organisation.

The projects are aligned with the Amrit Sarovar mission and the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, with a focus on water resource management and livelihood development.

(KNN Bureau)

