Govt Plans BS-VII Emission Norms For New Cars, Suvs From April 2029 And Heavy Vehicles From April 2031

MENAFN - KNN India)The government plans to introduce BS-VII emission standards for new cars and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) from April 2029, followed by small goods delivery vehicles and pick-up vans from April 2030 and heavy-duty vehicles from April 2031, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has approved the proposed guidelines, which will be fully aligned with Euro 7 emission standards, the official said, PTI reported.

Draft notifications are expected to be issued this week.

Bharat Stage (BS) norms are India's vehicle emission standards that prescribe limits for pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons and particulate matter. The standards are aimed at progressively reducing vehicular pollution.

India has been implementing BS-VI norms since April 2020, having skipped BS-V and moved directly from BS-IV to BS-VI to accelerate the reduction of vehicle emissions.

BS-VI vehicles emit significantly lower levels of pollutants and require low-sulphur fuel compliant with the standards.

(KNN Bureau)

