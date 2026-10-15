India Working On National Data Centre Policy To Boost Hyperscale Infrastructure: Jitin Prasada

MENAFN - KNN India)The government is working on a data centre policy, with India offering significant potential for hyperscale data centre development, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada said on Wednesday.

Government Working On National Data Centre Policy

Speaking at the Central Electricity Authority's brainstorming session on artificial intelligence (AI) in the power sector, Prasada said the government aims to ensure that expanding data centre infrastructure does not increase electricity costs for consumers.

He noted that in some countries, rising power demand from data centres has affected electricity availability and costs for consumers, adding that India would seek to avoid such challenges through technology-led solutions, reported The Economic Times.

States Introduce Data Centre Policies

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology released a draft data centre policy in 2020, proposing infrastructure status for the sector and streamlined approvals. However, a consolidated national policy has not been formally notified, leaving state-level frameworks to guide the sector.

Around 15 states have introduced data centre policies, while the Centre has announced measures including a tax holiday until 2047 for eligible foreign cloud service providers using India-based data centres for global operations.

AI To Improve Power System Efficiency

Prasada also highlighted the potential of AI to improve power system efficiency and manage fluctuations in electricity demand and supply.

He said AI could help ensure that electricity is available where and when it is needed, improving flexibility in power generation and supporting more efficient grid operations.

(KNN Bureau)