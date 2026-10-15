MENAFN - USA Art News) Theofis scheduled forat the, with an invitation-only preview set for. This year's fair focuses on the concept of“Sentimental Value,” exploring what individuals inherit, encounter, and choose to retain.

For over a decade, Asia NOW has aimed to redefine the traditional boundaries of Asian art. The event seeks to champion contemporary art from Asia and its diasporas, moving beyond a simple marketplace to foster relationships, community, and continuity. It strives to be a space where new perspectives can emerge, presenting Asia as a methodology rather than just a geographical location, thereby promoting the idea of“Global Asias.”

The fair emphasizes that the region is dynamic, shaped by continuous exchanges, migrations, and relationships. It cultivates an environment where diverse practices and viewpoints can coexist and challenge each other. Asia NOW connects artistic voices from Asia and its diasporas with the international art community in Paris and beyond, highlighting the specific conditions from which these practices arise through various programs designed for cross-cultural exchange.

Returning galleries for the 12th edition include Esther Schipper (Paris and Berlin), Kaikai Kiki Gallery (Tokyo), Sabrina Amrani (Madrid), Loy Contemporary (Singapore), and The Drawing Room (Manila). This year also introduces several new participants, such as Spazio Nobile (Russia), Pao Hui Kao, Did Ng Wing Yin, VER Gallery (Bangkok), Double Square (Taipei), and Lux Feminae (New York).

In connection with the broader international art scene, particularly with the recent Venice Biennale, Tala (Chicago) will present previously unseen works by Jon Cuyson, who represented the Philippines at the Venice Biennale. Additionally, THE Gallery will showcase works by artists like Nomin Bold, featured at the Mongolian Pavilion.

The Asia NOW Public Programme is a core component of the fair, extending beyond the exhibition space with performances, talks, and cross-cultural conversations. This year's program includes performances by Wayang Women, Samboleap Tol, and Berlin-based Filipino artist Alvin Collantes, alongside a project by Dr. Sara Raza and contributions from Indonesian curator Alia Swastika, Director of the Biennale Jogja Foundation.

Another new section, The Third Space, launched in 2025, features installation art, moving-image works, and visual art displayed as a parcours throughout the La Monnaie de Paris. This initiative expands the fair beyond traditional booths into the building's corridors, vestibules, and other spaces, allowing galleries to present work in dialogue with one of Paris's historic landmarks.

Source: Hyperallergic