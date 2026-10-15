MENAFN - USA Art News) Thein San Francisco has confirmedfor its, scheduled fromat the. This marks an increase ofcompared to last year, expanding the fair's size by approximately

To accommodate this growth, the fair's layout will be revised. The Focus pavilion will extend to the second floor for the first time, and the historic pier will add around seven booths. This expansion is partly due to the FOG Talks program relocating from the back of the pier to the dedicated Cowell Theater, which has 437 seats. This change will also enable FOG to host more visitors, as the fair has previously had to turn people away due to capacity limits.

Returning blue-chip exhibitors include David Zwirner, Lisson, Marian Goodman Gallery, Mendes Wood DM, and Hauser & Wirth, the only mega-gallery with a current Bay Area presence. Galleries rejoining the fair after skipping 2026 are Michael Rosenfeld Gallery, Commonwealth and Council, and Chris Sharp Gallery. Those returning after longer breaks include White Cube, Sprüth Magers, and Tanya Bonakdar Gallery. Additionally, 15 first-time exhibitors will participate, including Thomas Dane Gallery, VeneKlasen, P.P.O.W, Matthew Brown, and Mariposa.

FOG Director Sydney Blumenkranz attributed the expansion to the success of last year's fair, citing strong attendance, increased gallery interest,“super-high energy,” and robust sales, including works selling for six figures. Blumenkranz noted that exhibitor applications rose by 30 percent over 2026, which itself saw a 20 percent gain over 2025.

The preview gala on the evening of January 20, benefiting the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, will be co-chaired by high-profile honorary chairs: Instagram founder Mike Krieger and his wife Kaitlyn, along with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana and his wife Jennifer.

The fair's growth occurs as San Francisco's art scene navigates changes, including the closure of long-standing galleries like Altman Siegel and Rena Bransten by the end of 2025. Additionally, the California College of the Arts announced before the 2026 FOG edition that it would close by 2027 and sell its campus to Vanderbilt University. In July, Vanderbilt named the former CCA campus after Silicon Valley billionaire Jen-Hsun“Jensen” Huang following a $75 million gift.

Blumenkranz refuted historical media claims that blue-chip galleries struggle to convert tech industry wealth into serious collectors. She described the current collector base as a mix of long-time FOG supporters and a newer generation, some of whom earned their wealth in tech.

The full list of exhibitors for the FOG Pavilion includes:

AGO Projects, Mexico City Andrew Kreps Gallery, New York Anthony Meier, Mill Valley Berggruen Gallery, San Francisco Commonwealth and Council / Hoffman Donahue, Los Angeles; New York, Los Angeles, and Beverly Hills Crèvecœur / GALERIE 1900-2000, Paris; Paris David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles, New York David Zwirner, New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Hong Kong Fair Warning, New York Fraenkel Gallery, San Francisco François Ghebaly, Los Angeles, New York Galerie Chantal Crousel, Paris Galerie Maria Wettergren, Paris Gallery FUMI, London Gallery Wendi Norris, San Francisco Gladstone, New York, Brussels, Seoul Hauser & Wirth, Palo Alto, Zurich, Basel, St. Moritz, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Hong Kong, London Herald St, London, Bologna Hosfelt Gallery, San Francisco Hostler Burrows, New York, Los Angeles Jessica Silverman, San Francisco Karma, New York, Los Angeles kurimanzutto, Mexico City, New York LEBRETON, Monaco Lehmann Maupin, New York, Seoul, London Lisson, London, New York, Shanghai, Los Angeles LUHRING AUGUSTINE / Thomas Dane Gallery, New York; London Marc Selwyn Fine Art, Beverly Hills Marian Goodman Gallery, New York Mendes Wood DM, New York, São Paulo, Brussels, Paris Michael Rosenfeld Gallery, New York Moderne Gallery, Philadelphia Nonaka Hill, Los Angeles, Kyoto Norr Cohan, New York OMR, Mexico City Ortuzar, New York Perrotin, Los Angeles, Paris, Hong Kong, New York, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, London, Dubai Salon 94 | S94D, New York Sarah Myerscough Gallery, London Sprüth Magers, Berlin, Los Angeles, New York, London Taka Ishii Gallery, Tokyo, Kyoto, Maebashi Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York The Modern Institute, Glasgow Tina Kim Gallery, New York, Seoul VeneKlasen, New York, London White Cube, New York Xavier Hufkens, Brussels

Exhibitors in the FOG Focus pavilion include:

Anat Ebgi, Los Angeles, New York ATLA, Los Angeles Casemore Gallery, San Francisco Catharine Clark Gallery, San Francisco Charles Moffett, New York Chris Sharp Gallery, Los Angeles Crown Point Press, San Francisco DEN Los Angeles, Los Angeles Dominique Porter Gallery, Los Angeles Haines, San Francisco Johansson Projects, Oakland LAMB, London Mariposa, Los Angeles Marta, Los Angeles Matthew Brown, Los Angeles, New York Megan Mulrooney, Los Angeles Morgann Trumbull Projects, Palo Alto Municipal Bonds, San Francisco Night Gallery, Los Angeles NINO MIER GALLERY, New York, Brussels Parker Gallery, Los Angeles Patrick Parrish Studio, Brooklyn P.P.O.W, New York Rebecca Camacho Presents, San Francisco Yutaka Kikutake Gallery, Tokyo

We previously reported:

The New Museum has announced 36 artists and collectives from 34 countries for its 2027 Triennial,“The Outside Expands,” running February 4–May 16, 2027.

Source: ARTnews