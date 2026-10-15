FOG Design+Art Fair Announces 76 Exhibitors For 2027 Edition
To accommodate this growth, the fair's layout will be revised. The Focus pavilion will extend to the second floor for the first time, and the historic pier will add around seven booths. This expansion is partly due to the FOG Talks program relocating from the back of the pier to the dedicated Cowell Theater, which has 437 seats. This change will also enable FOG to host more visitors, as the fair has previously had to turn people away due to capacity limits.
Returning blue-chip exhibitors include David Zwirner, Lisson, Marian Goodman Gallery, Mendes Wood DM, and Hauser & Wirth, the only mega-gallery with a current Bay Area presence. Galleries rejoining the fair after skipping 2026 are Michael Rosenfeld Gallery, Commonwealth and Council, and Chris Sharp Gallery. Those returning after longer breaks include White Cube, Sprüth Magers, and Tanya Bonakdar Gallery. Additionally, 15 first-time exhibitors will participate, including Thomas Dane Gallery, VeneKlasen, P.P.O.W, Matthew Brown, and Mariposa.
FOG Director Sydney Blumenkranz attributed the expansion to the success of last year's fair, citing strong attendance, increased gallery interest,“super-high energy,” and robust sales, including works selling for six figures. Blumenkranz noted that exhibitor applications rose by 30 percent over 2026, which itself saw a 20 percent gain over 2025.
The preview gala on the evening of January 20, benefiting the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, will be co-chaired by high-profile honorary chairs: Instagram founder Mike Krieger and his wife Kaitlyn, along with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana and his wife Jennifer.
The fair's growth occurs as San Francisco's art scene navigates changes, including the closure of long-standing galleries like Altman Siegel and Rena Bransten by the end of 2025. Additionally, the California College of the Arts announced before the 2026 FOG edition that it would close by 2027 and sell its campus to Vanderbilt University. In July, Vanderbilt named the former CCA campus after Silicon Valley billionaire Jen-Hsun“Jensen” Huang following a $75 million gift.
Blumenkranz refuted historical media claims that blue-chip galleries struggle to convert tech industry wealth into serious collectors. She described the current collector base as a mix of long-time FOG supporters and a newer generation, some of whom earned their wealth in tech.
The full list of exhibitors for the FOG Pavilion includes:
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AGO Projects, Mexico City
Andrew Kreps Gallery, New York
Anthony Meier, Mill Valley
Berggruen Gallery, San Francisco
Commonwealth and Council / Hoffman Donahue, Los Angeles; New York, Los Angeles, and Beverly Hills
Crèvecœur / GALERIE 1900-2000, Paris; Paris
David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles, New York
David Zwirner, New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Hong Kong
Fair Warning, New York
Fraenkel Gallery, San Francisco
François Ghebaly, Los Angeles, New York
Galerie Chantal Crousel, Paris
Galerie Maria Wettergren, Paris
Gallery FUMI, London
Gallery Wendi Norris, San Francisco
Gladstone, New York, Brussels, Seoul
Hauser & Wirth, Palo Alto, Zurich, Basel, St. Moritz, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Hong Kong, London
Herald St, London, Bologna
Hosfelt Gallery, San Francisco
Hostler Burrows, New York, Los Angeles
Jessica Silverman, San Francisco
Karma, New York, Los Angeles
kurimanzutto, Mexico City, New York
LEBRETON, Monaco
Lehmann Maupin, New York, Seoul, London
Lisson, London, New York, Shanghai, Los Angeles
LUHRING AUGUSTINE / Thomas Dane Gallery, New York; London
Marc Selwyn Fine Art, Beverly Hills
Marian Goodman Gallery, New York
Mendes Wood DM, New York, São Paulo, Brussels, Paris
Michael Rosenfeld Gallery, New York
Moderne Gallery, Philadelphia
Nonaka Hill, Los Angeles, Kyoto
Norr Cohan, New York
OMR, Mexico City
Ortuzar, New York
Perrotin, Los Angeles, Paris, Hong Kong, New York, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, London, Dubai
Salon 94 | S94D, New York
Sarah Myerscough Gallery, London
Sprüth Magers, Berlin, Los Angeles, New York, London
Taka Ishii Gallery, Tokyo, Kyoto, Maebashi
Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York
The Modern Institute, Glasgow
Tina Kim Gallery, New York, Seoul
VeneKlasen, New York, London
White Cube, New York
Xavier Hufkens, Brussels
Exhibitors in the FOG Focus pavilion include:
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Anat Ebgi, Los Angeles, New York
ATLA, Los Angeles
Casemore Gallery, San Francisco
Catharine Clark Gallery, San Francisco
Charles Moffett, New York
Chris Sharp Gallery, Los Angeles
Crown Point Press, San Francisco
DEN Los Angeles, Los Angeles
Dominique Porter Gallery, Los Angeles
Haines, San Francisco
Johansson Projects, Oakland
LAMB, London
Mariposa, Los Angeles
Marta, Los Angeles
Matthew Brown, Los Angeles, New York
Megan Mulrooney, Los Angeles
Morgann Trumbull Projects, Palo Alto
Municipal Bonds, San Francisco
Night Gallery, Los Angeles
NINO MIER GALLERY, New York, Brussels
Parker Gallery, Los Angeles
Patrick Parrish Studio, Brooklyn
P.P.O.W, New York
Rebecca Camacho Presents, San Francisco
Yutaka Kikutake Gallery, Tokyo
The New Museum has announced 36 artists and collectives from 34 countries for its 2027 Triennial,“The Outside Expands,” running February 4–May 16, 2027.
Source: ARTnews
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