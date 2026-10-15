Brownsville Multi-Service Center Features Jazmine Hayes Public Art Commission
Hayes's four-part commission, titled I Am Protected ( 2026 ), was created through the Department of Cultural Affairs' (DCLA) Percent for Art program. Her symbolically empowering designs adorn each entryway to the building, reflecting the cultural history of Brownsville residents and fostering ambition and curiosity in young people.
“I genuinely want any child that walks through this door to be and feel protected,” Hayes stated in an interview with Hyperallergic.“I want them to have affirmations of care, support, and community.”
Hayes, who was born and raised in the adjacent neighborhood of East New York, was already familiar with Brownsville. She embraced the opportunity when DCLA contacted her, especially after having completed another public artwork the previous year for the New York City Housing Authority's (NYCHA) Brownsville Houses.
Source: Hyperallergic
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