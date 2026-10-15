Why Every Autonomous System Increasingly Needs A Non-GPS Fallback

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. and may include paid advertising.

GPS jamming, spoofing and signal obstruction are creating growing challenges for drones operating in contested and infrastructure-limited environments. SPARC AI's Overwatch platform is designed to provide GPS-denied positioning through a software-based service that uses existing flight telemetry without requiring additional onboard hardware. Recent flight tests, including a demonstration with the drone's camera covered, highlight the company's efforts to differentiate its approach from vision-dependent navigation alternatives.

Whether a delivery drone is navigating between tall buildings or a military aircraft is operating amid electronic warfare, reliable positioning is essential. As autonomous systems become more widely deployed, dependence on satellite navigation can become a critical vulnerability when GPS signals are disrupted or manipulated.

SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) is addressing this challenge through Overwatch, its software-based positioning platform designed for GPS-denied environments. The company aims to provide an alternative source of positioning without...

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