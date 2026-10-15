Investornewsbreaks Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Joins European Cardiovascular Research Consortium To Lead HEART-CHECK Study

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT), a medical technology company focused on cardiac care, announced its participation as a contributing partner in the launch of EXIT-CVD, a European cardiovascular research initiative co-funded by the European Union Innovative Health Initiative and industry partners. Led by University Medical Center Groningen and Royal Philips, the consortium brings together 42 organizations across 17 countries to conduct 22 clinical studies involving more than 14,000 patients, supported by a total budget of 27.6 million euros. HeartBeam will lead the HEART-CHECK study, evaluating its portable electrocardiogram (“ECG”) system for early detection and triage of cardiac events in high-risk patients recently discharged following acute coronary syndrome. The study will assess the system's clinical performance and integration into real-world care pathways. The HeartBeam System recently received U.S. Food and Drug Administration Breakthrough Device Designation for at-home heart attack assessment, an application that remains investigational.

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About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the detection and monitoring of critical cardiac conditions. The Company is creating the first-ever cable-free device capable of collecting ECG signals in 3D, from three non-coplanar directions, and synthesizing the signals into a 12-lead ECG. This platform technology is designed for portable devices that can be used wherever the patient is to deliver actionable heart intelligence. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care – all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining the future of cardiac health management. HeartBeam's 3D ECG technology received FDA clearance for arrhythmia assessment in December 2024 and the 12-lead ECG synthesis software in December 2025(1). The Company holds over 20 issued patents related to technology enablement.

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(1) Cleared Indications for Use

The HeartBeam System with 12-Lead ECG synthesis software for arrhythmia assessment received FDA clearance in December 2025. Refer to the Company's Cleared Indications for Use at for details on the intended use of its technology.

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