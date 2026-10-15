Oncotelic Highlights PDAOAI Discovery Platform And HCC Research At Drug Discovery 2026

Scott Myers described how PDAOAI searches and organizes an index of approximately 29 million PubMed abstracts to support focused biomedical research. Saran Saund presented a four-gene HCC signature associated with survival in an exploratory discovery analysis and an independent Japanese cohort. BIO REBOOT connects the platform's research capabilities with potential funding and development support for selected projects.

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Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) (“Oncotelic”) is pursuing a development strategy that connects biomedical literature analysis with the practical work of developing therapeutics. At Drug Discovery 2026 in Burlingame, California, Scott Myers and Saran Saund showed how the company's PDAOAI platform can help researchers organize scientific evidence and develop hypotheses for further investigation.

Myers, Oncotelic's Product Manager, presented“The Infinity Problem: AI Search Aggregation for Biomedical Knowledge Discovery in Drug Development” on October 7. Saund, Chief Business Officer, followed on October 8 with an HCC case study describing how disease-specific literature analysis led to a four-gene mTOR-related signature associated with...

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